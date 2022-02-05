Fuel Pump? Fuel Filter?

2003 gt 4.6. Purchased about 3 years ago in the winter (about 25 degrees out) When I first had a look it started and ran great there was too much snow so I wasn't able to drive it then, went back when roads were ok and it wouldn't start so I disconnected a hose from the injection shot gas in , started right up and continued to run great the rest of the year. Put away for winter About 4 months, come next spring the same thing occurred, it been this way for 3 seasons until now, and always run great until now, it will start when I shoot it with gas however it won't continue to run, it might run for a few minutes smooth then rough, RPM's will fluctuate will it gas as soon as it starts to die and acks like it's starving for fuel.

Only fails if it sits for about 3 months.

Non ethanol fuel about 4 months ago (full tank)

I haven't listened for the fuel pump yet

Any ideas