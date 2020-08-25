Hey guys.Been 5 years since I drove my car. So I get it started and drive it some and notice under boost the fuel pressure dropped. so I let off and just took it home.Its now been a few months and when I try and start it the pumps dont prime and the car doesnt start. Im going to dig into it this week ,But this is my question. I have the old 255 and T-rex set up in the car. Is that still ok? or is there anything different now? This is and old system and something tells me Im going to be putting in a new pump anyways.