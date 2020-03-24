Fuel pump not priming 1991 Gt mustang

Hi I have a 1991 gt mustang and the fuel pump seems to not prime.



So I figured it was the fuel pump I had no fuel pressure in the gauge up front in the engine bay and it wouldn't make that well known sound when you turn the key into the on position. I tried the fuel pump relay first from my brothers foxbody mustang and didn't make a difference so I went ahead and replaced the fuel pump and fuel sending unit at the same time hooked them back up and still had no priming. I checked the wiring on the fuel relay connector and it seemed fine. I went ahead and tried my brothers ECU in the my car and no change. The only other thing I did was take out fuel relay and put a paper clip in the green and pink wire which turn the fuel pump on because there was now 40 psi showing at the gauge in the engine bay and cranked over but obviously not good enough to keep it running. What's the issue? I'm just not sure what to do next from here.