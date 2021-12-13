Used the videos LRM produced to pull out the automatic transmission and put in a T5 manual Did everything exactly as in those videos (I believe)

Completed that process and realized the car didn't start - turns over fine, but no firing at all

Made sure I was getting spark at the plugs (by pulling one and putting it against the block)

Also loosened the air intake hose clamp and sprayed ether in - fired right up on ether without an issue

Tested the fuel pump relay and didn't get the voltage I expected so replaced it

Tested the inertia switch and it check out fine (basically just allowing current through)

Use the little test box thing with the jumper (in driver side rear of engine bay) to force the fuel pump relay and still the fuel pump wouldn't run (even with a brand new inertia switch)

Dropped the fuel tank and pulled the pump thinking it was bad, but it runs fine when I put 12V directly to it

Basically hot wired the fuel pump to the ignition so it got 12V when the ignition was on and it kinda ran, but not well (assuming that's because of the lack of ability of the computer to regulate it) - but it confirmed that the fuel pump running is my problem

Fuel pump isn't running and therefore engine isn't running

Fuel pump, relay, and inertia switch are good (or should be since they are both new), but I'd love more info on how to confirm the relay and inertia switch (electrical stuff has never been my forte)

Still cranks just fine, starts on ether, and starts kinda roughly when I force 12V to the fuel pump

