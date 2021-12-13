Engine Fuel pump not running

Hey all,

I have a problem that I probably created for myself and I'm hoping you folks here can help me figure out what I did (other than take on a project that was over my head...). Here's the situation:

I bought a 1991 Mustang GT Convertible that had been converted from a 5-speed manual to an automatic that the guy drag raced it with. I wanted the 5-speed back so I bought the car and the old transmission and had the transmission rebuilt. I probably shouldn't have attempted something a transmission swap myself with my level of expertise/experience, but it just looked so straightforward on the internet :)

Anyway, here's what I did:
  • Used the videos LRM produced to pull out the automatic transmission and put in a T5 manual
    • Did everything exactly as in those videos (I believe)
  • Completed that process and realized the car didn't start - turns over fine, but no firing at all
  • Made sure I was getting spark at the plugs (by pulling one and putting it against the block)
  • Also loosened the air intake hose clamp and sprayed ether in - fired right up on ether without an issue
  • Tested the fuel pump relay and didn't get the voltage I expected so replaced it
  • Tested the inertia switch and it check out fine (basically just allowing current through)
  • Use the little test box thing with the jumper (in driver side rear of engine bay) to force the fuel pump relay and still the fuel pump wouldn't run (even with a brand new inertia switch)
  • Dropped the fuel tank and pulled the pump thinking it was bad, but it runs fine when I put 12V directly to it
  • Basically hot wired the fuel pump to the ignition so it got 12V when the ignition was on and it kinda ran, but not well (assuming that's because of the lack of ability of the computer to regulate it) - but it confirmed that the fuel pump running is my problem
Here's what's going on now:
  • Fuel pump isn't running and therefore engine isn't running
  • Fuel pump, relay, and inertia switch are good (or should be since they are both new), but I'd love more info on how to confirm the relay and inertia switch (electrical stuff has never been my forte)
  • Still cranks just fine, starts on ether, and starts kinda roughly when I force 12V to the fuel pump
So here's the question, of course: what now? What do I do next? I'm totally at a loss for why I can't get the fuel pump to run in it's normal electrical configuration and what else is going on here.

My assumption is that I screwed something up in my transmission swap process because it ran and drove fine with the auto trans in it, but I just can't figure out what I did that messed it up this badly...

PLEASE HELP!
 

General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
20,759
7,147
203
polk county florida
www.stangnet.com

Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected Mustangs

Cranks OK, but No Start Checklist for Fuel Injected 5.0 Mustangs model years 1986-1995 A word about this checklist before you start: it is arranged in a specific order to put the most likely failure items first. That will save you time, energy and money. Start at the top of the list and work...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
Here is a checklist that will get you up and running, read the instructions and go through the list step by step, this verifies things are working because there could be more than one issue for the no fuel delivery that you have, don't skip around, sometimes it is something simple that can be missed when you skip a step.
Keep us posted on your progress here and if you have any questions post them here also so members don't have to ask about the car ie: the auto swap to manual or any aftermarket parts that can also be an issue
 
