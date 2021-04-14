I've inherited a yardfind 91 5.0 and am running down a fuel pump issue.



I'm getting 6v at the inertia switch all the way up to the EEC relay. Fuel pump and EEC relays are new. At the EEC, I'm getting good grounds and constant 12v power. I am, however, not getting power to pins 37 and 57. But, I can't find out what feeds these wires power.



This is a 91 5.0, so there's no ICRM/CCRM. What's the next thing to check? Ignition switch? Car turns over, starts with starter fluid, relays click, but power remains 6v at the rear. Jumpin the diagnostic port gives me 14v at the inertia switch/fuel pump.



Thanks for any help!