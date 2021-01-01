Fuel pump prime for quick starting?

So i have a 2000 Mustang GT i've had since about August or so, ever since i got it, the fuel pump has to be primed 2-3 times to start quickly/normally, otherwise it takes a second or two of cranking before starting and will be low idle and/or choppy for a couple seconds. but thats the only symptom, no issues after that, nothing at high rpm/speed etc just when starting. if its warm and i go to start it 30 mins after shut off it starts up fine without priming but any sort of cooldown or overnight and it does that. wouldn't think fuel pump since it runs great otherwise, maybe FPR? just a bit embarrassing and takes me longer to start so just bothers me a bit is all i can live with it if need be



as a side note the drivers window stopped working shortly after buying it, bummed since i thought i was lucky for having both windows working.... can hear it click when i push the button, but nothing. im assuming connection/ground/wiring fatigue. makes drive thru's annoying...