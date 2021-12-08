Hi all, does anyone on here know if the following is normal for a 2001 mustang gt? What happens is on initial fuel pump prime, pressure goes to 32 Lbs.

after driving car and shutting it off then restarting, the pressure goes to 55 Lbs. then back to 32Lbs once running. Am I correct to assume there is residual pressure in the line and the prime cycle is adding to that? Totally confused. thanks