fuel pump prime,

A

Aiello

Member
Jan 30, 2021
8
2
13
65
West Palm Beach Florida
Hi all, does anyone on here know if the following is normal for a 2001 mustang gt? What happens is on initial fuel pump prime, pressure goes to 32 Lbs.
after driving car and shutting it off then restarting, the pressure goes to 55 Lbs. then back to 32Lbs once running. Am I correct to assume there is residual pressure in the line and the prime cycle is adding to that? Totally confused. thanks
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

C
New Fuel Pump - PSI drops to zero with throttle
Replies
3
Views
175
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
MakotoS13
MakotoS13
R
Fuel pump prime for quick starting?
Replies
5
Views
612
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
L
Fuel 93 cobra fuel pump died/ priming issue
Replies
15
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Larry9901
L
0
Crank, no start.
Replies
6
Views
1K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
08GT500
08GT500
H
Fuel '91 4-cyl swap fuel pump stopped working suddenly.
Replies
6
Views
441
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
KRUISR
KRUISR
Top Bottom