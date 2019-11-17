Fuel pump priming circuit

John Dirks Jr
I’m still chasing a problem. You may have seen in my other thread about swapping relays. The new distributor did not fix it.
Here is something probably related that I should fix first. With KOEO, the fuel pump won’t stop running. It should run for a few seconds to prime then stop. It doesn’t. When I turn the key on to prime the system, the pump will run constantly until I turn the key back off. Its not the relay as I’ve tried two other relays and the same condition occurs.
What would make the pump continue to run when it should be cutting off after the initial prime?
Somehow I think this is related to my no start condition.
