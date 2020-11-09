Electrical Fuel pump relay wiring

Just need to double check this...
On the fuel pump relay under the seat, the pink/black wire is the ground? and the red/black wire the power?
Finishing up the 4.6 swap and the only electrical thing left is to wire in the fuel pump. I've found the 2 wires coming from the 4.6 ECU that I need to splice into... one to send the ground the fuel pump, and the other to provide fuel pump power. So the pink/black for ground and red/black for power?
The vague instructions I was reading said to splice into the dark green/yellow wire at the inertia switch for power...
 

