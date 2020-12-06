Fuel Fuel Pump upgrade on mild 5.0L

B

breth3

Member
Aug 6, 2020
13
2
13
29
Detroit
Hey guys,

I need to replace the rusty fuel lines on my 1990 5.0L notch. SVE makes a decent fuel line/system upgrade kit. The kit has 3/8" delivery lines and stock return lines and it comes with a 340 LPH Aeromotive fuel pump which supports gas/E85. I have a BBK adjustable fuel pump regulator on the rails.

My question is if I upgrade my car with this kit is the 340 lph pump too big? I plan on building a 408w in the future and that will be swapped in. For the time being though, is a 340 lph ok on a mild 5.0L?


lmr.com

SVE Mustang High Performance Fuel Line Kit w/ Fuel Pump (86-93)

Use this SVE high performance fuel line kit to get your 1986-1993 Mustang motor the fuel it needs!
lmr.com lmr.com
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

melzerkymsu
Trick Flow Fuel Rail Installation
Replies
11
Views
856
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
melzerkymsu
melzerkymsu
A
Engine 1990 Fox wont rev over 3500 RPMS
Replies
12
Views
745
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
0
Can I upgrade my fuel pump ahead of future blower?
Replies
2
Views
395
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
007
0
africansnowowl
Modular fox build
Replies
7
Views
575
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
CarMichael Angelo
CarMichael Angelo
R
For Sale 2000 Mustang Turbo 6 speed
Replies
1
Views
824
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
rdwyellowguy
R
Top Bottom