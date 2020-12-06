SVE Mustang High Performance Fuel Line Kit w/ Fuel Pump (86-93) Use this SVE high performance fuel line kit to get your 1986-1993 Mustang motor the fuel it needs!

Hey guys,I need to replace the rusty fuel lines on my 1990 5.0L notch. SVE makes a decent fuel line/system upgrade kit. The kit has 3/8" delivery lines and stock return lines and it comes with a 340 LPH Aeromotive fuel pump which supports gas/E85. I have a BBK adjustable fuel pump regulator on the rails.My question is if I upgrade my car with this kit is the 340 lph pump too big? I plan on building a 408w in the future and that will be swapped in. For the time being though, is a 340 lph ok on a mild 5.0L?