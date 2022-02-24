Fuel Pump Wiring Connector Driver Kick Panel

Hey guys. Need some help from someone with a 92 or 93 5.0.



I've got a friend that has a fuel issue. Car will start and run sometimes. He replaced the fuel relay, distributor with Motorcraft, checked all grounds, replaced PCM relay, replaced Fuel Pump, and I hooked it up to my break out box. This was a few years ago so all I know is all the pins tested good. All tests came back like nothing was wrong. Car would not start.



It had a code 96 which has to do with the fuel pump circuit. He lost interest and I moved out of state. Well, now he's back on a roll after driving Scarlet Rose.



I remember telling him about checking a fuel pump connector behind the drivers kick panel. I think the wire color is green / yellow but can't be sure.



Does anyone have a picture of the connector or know, for sure, what color wires are in it ?