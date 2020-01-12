fuel pump wiring issues

9

94ndnstang

New Member
Apr 15, 2019
4
0
1
36
Michigan
chasing a fuel pressure issue pump will not push any fuel have to turn the key 10 times to get up to 40psi brand new pump tank etc blew out the lines w air kinda stuck at this point
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
J Bad wiring for fuel pump relay/constant priming? 1992 mustang gt Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
N Electrical 94 Mustang Wiring to fuel pump and cooling fan 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
Z Electrical I Cant Find The Fuel Pump Signal Wire 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 1
L 94 Mustang GT fuel pump wiring 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 19
S Electrical 2000 v6 fuel pump diagram SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
Similar threads
Bad wiring for fuel pump relay/constant priming? 1992 mustang gt
Electrical 94 Mustang Wiring to fuel pump and cooling fan
Electrical I Cant Find The Fuel Pump Signal Wire
94 Mustang GT fuel pump wiring
Electrical 2000 v6 fuel pump diagram
Top Bottom