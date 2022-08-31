91 GT. Went to start a few weeks ago and battery was dead. Ended up replacing it completely, will crank but no start fuel pump endless priming, read on forums it’s capacitors on ecm. Replaced capacitors which all looked bad and I’m still in the same situation just now the fuel pump doesn’t turn on at all, I’ve replaced the relay with a aftermarket one with same results. Only way pump turns on is if you jump it with the test port. Please help!