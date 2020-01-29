Fuel pump wont prime

I got a 2001 mustang gt i just baught.... On my way driving it it just cut off.... Get towed home...i notce i dont here the fuell pump.
So i change the fuell pump and still it doesnt prime ....i checked the connection switch in trunk and reset it ...still nothing . i here a click from the relay under pass fender.
Naw i found a wire that loose coming from behind the motor...its brown and red and needs to be plugged up somewhere but dnt knw where
 

