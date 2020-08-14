Im trying to build a 93 ford mustang have everything installed but it wont get gas to the lines so dropped the tank to check if the fuel pump was good or if it was present, pulled the pump and tested it on the battery it turned on fine. Started testing it getting 12 v at the relay at pink/blk wire 12 v at red wire to ignition, 12 v on both sides of inertia switch. Then when I tested the pink/black wire directly to the fuel pump I was getting mixed signals like sometimes it would give me 11.5 volts and sometimes it wouldnt really read at all like .02 and Id test different sections like in the hatch and then the two different harnesses under the car to the fuel pump. Its super picky as to when it wants to pick up the voltage or not I have to be on a specific spot on the frame, do you think I have a bad ground somewhere? Im not to great with electrical but I tried to follow jrichkers list as best as I could.