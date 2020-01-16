so I'm cleaning up a set of 94/95 fuel rails for my Fox... the front had a black fuel hose replacing the oem crossover line with 2 of the crappy worm clamps.. so yanked that... and also removed the oem rear line. I know that the oem was some push-loc type fitting... and it was some type of plastic inside that outer rubber cover...
so... what have any of you replaced it with? search I see posts about just using EFI line and EFI clamps... but there are soooo many lines/brands... it appears the I would need 1/4" ID line (-4).
So I was think about this, get it in blue so would add some color contract to the motor.... and get some good SS EFI style clamps.. - http://www.russellperformance.com/mc/hose/twist-lok.shtml
or if someone has better idea, please let me know...
