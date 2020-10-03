Fuel Rail Question - can you remove the rubber lines?

I’m in the process of replacing the fuel rail on my 1995 Mustang 3.8L V6 (old one was leaking). I was wondering if I’m able to remove the rubber lines on the fuel rail and then reattach them without making the part unusable. It would be the easiest way to reinstall it since there seems to be some bar in the way that is very difficult to remove.More specifically, I’d like to do it with the line circled in the image below.I had to do this with the old fuel rail to get it out, but I can’t tell if it’s something that can just be reattached by hand. (If this isn’t an option, does anyone know how to remove this part?It’s connected by a bolt on one side and a hose clamp (pictured below.)