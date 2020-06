I have a pretty much all stock 87 GT. I just picked up a Florida 5.0 6-gauge cluster, and am starting to acquire Autometer gauges for it. I’m not going to run a voltage gauge, and want to run a electric fuel psi gauge in its place. My fuel rails have no schrader valve, so my question is; will any 87-95 rails that have the valve work on my car? Would it be a better idea to just run a vacuum gauge there instead?