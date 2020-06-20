This is going to be long winded so be prepared lol. I just bought a 89 GT. The interior and exterior were very well maintained but the engine, tranny and brakes have seen better days. It's incredibly dirty under the hood. Like a quarter inch of mud under the intake and on a lot of the accessories like the water pump and power steering. The car was starting up with no problem and running okay. Spark plugs are clean-ish and she still had plenty of throttle response when pressing the gas. So far, I've noticed two fuel injectors leaking and they look corroded, the gas tank wasn't attached correctly and I got four codes from the computer. 33, 41, 91 and 96. It was also overheating a bit even though it has a 3 compartment radiator and 80 watt electric fans. The thermostat was opening late at around 205 even though it was 195. I bought a 160 degree thermostat and plan to do an overhaul of the cooling system. Someone had also bypassed the EGR cooling lines because the spouts are so corroded you can't connect radiator houses to them. So I'll need to buy a new EGR spacer and probably just go ahead and get a throttle body. As I was doing some work today I also noticed a fuel smell on my dip stick. I'm hoping it's just because the bad injectors and maybe a fuel pressure regulator even though my fuel pressure was at 33. Everything on the motor is stock other than the radiator and electric fans. I also have noticed the oil pressure reads too high and the oil is over full on the dipstick. Please help with any advice you can give. I'm hoping it's not bad piston rings and the entire motor needs a rebuild. Fingers crossed. Thanks again.