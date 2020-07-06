For Sale Fuel stuff for sale

Located in Meridian Idaho. All coming off my 66 Coupe.

I have for sale the following, came off my 66 with a healthy 302. Doing a fuel injection conversion and can't use this stuff. All has less than 500 miles on them and has ALWAYS been used with ethanol free fuel.

Fram HPG-1 Filter kit - $20
50081334032_c770465093_b.jpg


Summit Racing Fuel Pressure Regulator, with -6 AN fittings and fuel pressure gauge. Currently set at 6PSI - $20
50080507778_810bd777c2_b.jpg


Also for sale, but no photo off the car yet, is an almost brand new Edelbrock inline fuel pump (the red one). Has maybe 50 miles on it. $30
49744000196_b9482d68f4_b.jpg


All prices plus actual shipping (everything should be able to go through USPS flat rate small/medium box)
 

