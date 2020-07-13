Fuel system not staying primed

Last weekend I had to remove the slave cylinder since it was leaking really badly. When I jacked the car up, I lifted the front first and then the rear, front was higher than the rear. I tried to start it to let someone hear how it sounded while it was on jackstands and it would turn over fine, sounded strong, but didn't catch at all and didn't start. She had been sitting for 3 days since the last drive which went fine. I got the slave done, got her off the stands, and would turn over but wouldn't fire. I primed the carb (Edelbrock 4 barrel) through the bowl vent tubes and she started no problem and ran great - plenty of power, no hesitations - for about 15 minutes as I drove around. I tried parking in the driveway with the nose down to avoid letting the fuel line drain (I thought that's what happened). This morning, she turned over fine and caught once like she was going to start but then just cranked without ignition. It seems to me that the fuel system is not staying primed. I don't see or smell dribbles of gas. The mechanical pump on my 302 is new. I haven't been able to check the fuel line from the tank to the hard line yet. Any other ideas?