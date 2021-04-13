I have a 2003 Mustang GT that has fuel system problems. The car has 51,000 miles on it, I have owned it for about 2 years. I started having fuel rail leaks last year. The rails were replaced and I drove it for 3 months before winter storage. After the initial spring start and drive I started having starting problems. My mechanic diagnosed this as fuel pump problem. We are now on the third fuel pump. The first 2 failed in the tank with the lines burst on the pump itself. A Motorcraft pump is now installed but they are having different fuel pressure reading between mechanical pressure and what the computer is calling for. They think something else in the system is causing the leaks and the pump failures. I put a Borla high flow exhaust system on it last year. To my knowledge this is the only mod to the car. Any help would be appreciated.