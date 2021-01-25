Fuel system recommendations for 600hp

Freebird88
Looking for advice on fuel lines, rails or kits available for my 04 GT. Engine was rebuilt with forged internals and supercharged to 420hp a few years ago. Now I'm finally putting in a T56 magnum and upping the boost to get to 600 hp.
The only fuel component I have bought for now are 60 lb injectors. There are so many posts (mostly old ones) about the best fuel pumps but it's looking like I need to upgrade everything and not just the pump to get to 600hp.
Preferably I'd like to find a kit that has pump, bigger lines, rails, etc similar to this:
On 3 Performance 1987 – 2004 Mustang Return Style Fuel System – E85 Compatible | On3Performance
But does anyone else have any suggestions? I didn't think I would be spending $1000 alone on fuel components so maybe someone has a list already of recommended parts to buy. Also curious if you guys think I need a baffled fuel tank.
Any help is appreciated because I only know a little about fuel systems
