Fuel system recommendations for 600hp

F

Freebird88

New Member
Jan 25, 2021
1
0
0
24
Nebraska
Looking for advice on fuel lines, rails or kits available for my 04 GT. Engine was rebuilt with forged internals and supercharged to 420hp a few years ago. Now I'm finally putting in a T56 magnum and upping the boost to get to 600 hp.

The only fuel component I have bought for now are 60 lb injectors. There are so many posts (mostly old ones) about the best fuel pumps but it's looking like I need to upgrade everything and not just the pump to get to 600hp.
Preferably I'd like to find a kit that has pump, bigger lines, rails, etc similar to this:
On 3 Performance 1987 – 2004 Mustang Return Style Fuel System – E85 Compatible | On3Performance

But does anyone else have any suggestions? I didn't think I would be spending $1000 alone on fuel components so maybe someone has a list already of recommended parts to buy. Also curious if you guys think I need a baffled fuel tank.
Any help is appreciated because I only know a little about fuel systems
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
Fuel Fuel Pump upgrade on mild 5.0L
Replies
2
Views
223
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Decipha
Decipha
M
2002 Gt Fuel cell mod question
Replies
3
Views
473
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
MPN737
M
melzerkymsu
Trick Flow Fuel Rail Installation
Replies
11
Views
1K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
melzerkymsu
melzerkymsu
ryansgts
2000 gt e85 conversion?
Replies
0
Views
362
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
ryansgts
ryansgts
paddyrk
Fuel E85 conversion necessities
Replies
7
Views
664
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
paddyrk
paddyrk
Top Bottom