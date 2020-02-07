Fuel tank fun

Mstng93SSP

You have a nice rear end there Dave.
Every time I filled up my coupe full I could smell raw gas from the back. So today I dropped the tank, changed the vent, vent seal, fuel pump, and fuel filler neck seal. It wasn't that bad of a job. I used two floor jacks. I am glad I did this as someone previously had swapped the pump and did a crappy job installing it with questionable wiring.

FsaYrf.jpg


The fuel filler neck seal was toast.

R5ryZO.jpg


I also put on new lines and a new filter. Just for piece of mind.

9ngvNu.jpg
 

