Fuel tank grommet

Replaced fuel tank grommet, now it doesn’t want to allow me to fuel up. Like the tank is full, pump keeps shutting off. Any ideas what I have done wrong?
 

Didn’t see a vent line , where is this located?Seemed pretty straight forward install . Lost at this point. Any advice would be greatly appreciated!
 
All I did was replace the rubber bushing between the filler neck and the gas tank because it was leaking fuel. Didn’t drop the tank. Filler neck was pulled out, grommet replaced and then reassembled and now it kicks of the gas pump as if it’s full
 
Looked at this when I replaced the seal. The 91 Gt didn’t have a vent tube as shown in these photos . Looks the same at the tank , but not at the top of the fuel fuel pipe.
 
Vent tube runs to the front of the car down the passenger side to a purge canister, purge valve will pull the fumes into the engine at part throttle cruise.
 
It's not, the only vent is on the tank. There is a piece of metal attached inside the filler tube at the bottom so someone can't siphon (only reason I can think of) gas out, unless you smashed it somehow or got something jammed in there restricting flow.
I think you could pressurize the tank with a couple pounds of air to see if the vent is plugged or pinched but I honestly feel if the problem didn't exist before the grommet replacement something would be amiss with the filler neck install.
 
The fill pipe pulled out of the tank pretty easy, would it have been something attached to the end that’s now in the tank? The end of the fill pipe was just a straight end nothing on it . You could feel in the end and the pipe is divided into 2 tubes, I could feel that. But nothing specific on the end just straight pipe.
 
I've done the seal on my 93 and I can't figure out what the he'll you could have possibly done to F it up.You can try taking the filler neck loose and reposition it ??? Guess that's worth a try.
 
Yea I agree bud , it’s kinda crazy, pretty positive the pipes not damaged. got about 5 bucks worth of gas in it fighting it every drop. Everything lined back up in the fuel tank door to bolt it back together Only thing I can figure is it’s a little too far in or twisted just slightly. Really doesn’t make much sense.
 
I’m not really a mechanic by the way just trying to save a little cash and figured I could get this done. So much for my skills !
 
It may not be anything you have done, if the old seal was bad enough it may have been acting like a vent and the problem was there all along.
Go under the hood, find the purge canister, it will be on the passenger side under the air box on the frame rail, there should be a plastic hose running to it with a rubber hose connected to the canister, a purge valve with a hose to the intake. If this is all present then you could take a vacuum pump hooked to the plastic line, it should not hold a vacuum.
you may be able to rent a vacuum pump from autozone or buy one from harbor freight.
 
