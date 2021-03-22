Hi, i just rebuilt the transmission and engine of my 87 fox, every ran fine until my ground wire went bad and ended up frying something in my ecm making my brand new fuel pump to keep running and make my engine run rich and start to flood itself, we bought a used ecm i have no clue what website my dad used but we plug that ecm in and the car ran fine but the only problem it was january so it was put away, we started a new project of taking the heater core out so we ripped the dash out and we got the heater core replaced we put everything back in order and yesterday as in 03/21/21 we get everything ready to start it, we turn the key over and the fuel pump didn’t even prime, we ripped the ecm back out looked at it and we also got the fuel pump relay out since we bought a new, we check to see if the fuel pump relay was fine and it was and then we bolt the ecm back in and the fuel pump turned back on so we went to start it and it ran perfectly fine, i took it to work, the headed home, waking up this morning as in 03/22/21 i got in the car to take it to school and turned the key and the fuel pump didn’t prime AGAIN so i just tried starting once and didn’t even want to mess with it, i’m not sure if it’s the ecm having bad wiring or circuits, can someone help?