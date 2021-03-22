Fuel

C

ColeQuack

New Member
Mar 22, 2021
1
0
0
17
michigan
Hi, i just rebuilt the transmission and engine of my 87 fox, every ran fine until my ground wire went bad and ended up frying something in my ecm making my brand new fuel pump to keep running and make my engine run rich and start to flood itself, we bought a used ecm i have no clue what website my dad used but we plug that ecm in and the car ran fine but the only problem it was january so it was put away, we started a new project of taking the heater core out so we ripped the dash out and we got the heater core replaced we put everything back in order and yesterday as in 03/21/21 we get everything ready to start it, we turn the key over and the fuel pump didn’t even prime, we ripped the ecm back out looked at it and we also got the fuel pump relay out since we bought a new, we check to see if the fuel pump relay was fine and it was and then we bolt the ecm back in and the fuel pump turned back on so we went to start it and it ran perfectly fine, i took it to work, the headed home, waking up this morning as in 03/22/21 i got in the car to take it to school and turned the key and the fuel pump didn’t prime AGAIN so i just tried starting once and didn’t even want to mess with it, i’m not sure if it’s the ecm having bad wiring or circuits, can someone help?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Scottryan86
Electrical ECM Pin 46 Trace Wire Burnt on MAF Conversion
Replies
16
Views
522
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
M00n420
M
B
Miata 5.0-HO SEFI (1987) no start fuel injection problem
Replies
7
Views
414
Other Auto Tech
BMWKolb
B
Rick88
Engine Stock 88 bucking at cruising speeds, my fist problem!
Replies
4
Views
117
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Rick88
Rick88
Maddene
Progress Thread Fun FOX
Replies
19
Views
1K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
Rdub6
Rdub6
S
98 mustang gt help
Replies
4
Views
304
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
tsemmett
tsemmett
Top Bottom