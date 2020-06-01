Fuel Fuels system?

M

MarineStang93

New Member
Jun 1, 2020
1
0
0
55
Oklahoma
Fellow Fox Stangers, I have a problem. I have a 93 very, it sat for about 10years before I could do anything with it, it is in great shape. I have replaced all filters, oil, fuel, fuel pressure regulator, fuel pump, checked all vac lines, wires and fuses. It starts with no problem and idles great but... after about 5 minutes of running it pops and sputters when throttled even a little. When I drive it right after starting it runs great for about a mile then the popping and sputtering starts again and it loses all power. Is it the fuel tank???
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
2fast4u770 Fuel system build 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 9
B 99 mustang 3.8 fuel system conversion SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 3
A 2013 mustang gt tune and fuel system question 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
F Crown vic swap fuel system Other Auto Tech 3
LX Dave Fuel system questions Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
L 2003 fuel hose 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
T When to upgrade fuel system 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
9 Engine 1990 5.0 manual crank/no start Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
K Need fuel system guidance Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
W Fuel Purging Fuel System Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
H Cab Smells Like Fuel 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 3
R Return Style Fuel System 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
3 Fuel System Vent Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
97-71B Fuel System Issues... 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
A Cleaning Fuel System. 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 5
3 Fuel System Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
V SOLD Fi Tech Go 8 Fuel Injection System Engine and Power Adder 1
V SOLD Fi Tech Go 8 Fuel Injectyion System Engine and Power Adder 2
15GTrob Fuel System And Meth Kit. 2015+ (S550) Mustang -General/Talk 1
S Carb Fuel System Help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
2 1985 4 Cylinder To V8 Swap Questions Help On Fuel System And Harness Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
T Fuel System For Carb Mechanical Pump 4cyl To 302 Swap Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
0 Fuel Filler Neck Check Valve 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
DSG_Mach Help Fuel Gauge Not Working! SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 4
R Fuel Management System From Promefi 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
B Fuel System Requirements For 3v 150 Shot 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
Revogen Fuel System Help 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
M Fuel System Upgrade Questions 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
R Expired 1970 Mustang Gas Tank Complete Fuel System/ Huntington Beach Engine and Power Adder 2
SOC_DOC32 Expired For Sale, Aluminator Short Block, 03 Cobra Fr500 Heads, And Enginless Project Car SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04) 0
G Fuel System High Horse Power 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
Jason 302 Sve High Performance Fuel System 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 24
I Lets Talk Fuel Systems 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
srtthis Expired Fuel System Stuff Engine and Power Adder 4
L Getting New Nitrous System Need Help With Fuel 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 3
S Final Steps To My 5.4 Swap, Please Help With Fuel System. SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 3
N Need Help With A Fuel System Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
TOOLOW91 Let's Talk Fuel Systems 500hp And Up . 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 19
MikeR351w Custom Fuel System Setup Assistance Help! Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
dz01 Cleaning Fuel Injectors Through Fuel System Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
Bob Hughes N2o And Stand Alone Fuel System.... SVT Tech Forum 0
Bob Hughes Forced Induction N2o And Stand Alone Fuel System SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
stangboy Let's See Those Fuel Systems 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 0
tannerc91gt Fuel System Routing 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 13
McDirty Fuel Complete Fuel System Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 44
9 Help With Fuel System Selection(boosted) Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
MustangMando Efi Fuel System In A 68 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 7
Kevin P. 1993 5.0 Fuel System Issue Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Rick 91GT Data: Stock Style Fuel System Limitations Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
MRaburn LateModelRestoration fuel system for 87-97 Ford Mustang StangNet Site News 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom