Fellow Fox Stangers, I have a problem. I have a 93 very, it sat for about 10years before I could do anything with it, it is in great shape. I have replaced all filters, oil, fuel, fuel pressure regulator, fuel pump, checked all vac lines, wires and fuses. It starts with no problem and idles great but... after about 5 minutes of running it pops and sputters when throttled even a little. When I drive it right after starting it runs great for about a mile then the popping and sputtering starts again and it loses all power. Is it the fuel tank???