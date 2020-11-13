FUGGIN Dodge Ram Shifting Issues

OK, In short. I have my hands full here with this truck because its hunting season and I need it for 3 deer before I can begin working on it.

So:

2004 Dodge Ram 4.7L 1500 SLT Quad Cab (2WD)

Codes:

P0770 4c Solenoid Circuit Malfunction
P0700 Transmission Control System (Malfunction Indicator Lamp Request)
P0770 Shift Solenoid E Malfunction
P1684 Battery Power Disconnected



Parts Replaced:

- Throttle Position Sensor
- Doorman 609-040 KICK DOWN SOLENOID
- Filter and Fluid Changed


Symptoms:

- Truck feels as if driving is labored
- Slow response
- Sometimes will jump rapidly in RPM's before shifting
- Shifts hard on upshift and sometimes on downshift
- After a hard shift when you come to a complete stop, the truck will go into limp mode.
- Turning off the truck and restarting it sometimes will let it run smoothly once again.
 

Its all good any input is appreciated. I have already replaced the kick down solenoid. I think It may be a damn TCM though. BUT, I will tinker with it for a bit before I give in and send it to the transmission shop. I think those TCM's have to be flashed after installed.
 
