FUGGIN Dodge Ram Shifting Issues

OK, In short. I have my hands full here with this truck because its hunting season and I need it for 3 deer before I can begin working on it.



So:



2004 Dodge Ram 4.7L 1500 SLT Quad Cab (2WD)



Codes:



P0770 4c Solenoid Circuit Malfunction

P0700 Transmission Control System (Malfunction Indicator Lamp Request)

P0770 Shift Solenoid E Malfunction

P1684 Battery Power Disconnected







Parts Replaced:



- Throttle Position Sensor

- Doorman 609-040 KICK DOWN SOLENOID

- Filter and Fluid Changed





Symptoms:



- Truck feels as if driving is labored

- Slow response

- Sometimes will jump rapidly in RPM's before shifting

- Shifts hard on upshift and sometimes on downshift

- After a hard shift when you come to a complete stop, the truck will go into limp mode.

- Turning off the truck and restarting it sometimes will let it run smoothly once again.