I've been away from the forum and the game for a long while. Life and whatnot.



I still have my 94 GT that I got way back in 2004. It still runs and is in good shape aside from a few issues (power seat motor, power windows, seat cloth, and the rack and pinion is worn out and the wheel is permanently angled to the left).



Anyway, has anyone done a full restoration on a 94-95 yet? If so how much money did it cost? I eventually want to do this and would like to get ideas on time, money, effort, etc.