Full Restoration?

I've been away from the forum and the game for a long while. Life and whatnot.

I still have my 94 GT that I got way back in 2004. It still runs and is in good shape aside from a few issues (power seat motor, power windows, seat cloth, and the rack and pinion is worn out and the wheel is permanently angled to the left).

Anyway, has anyone done a full restoration on a 94-95 yet? If so how much money did it cost? I eventually want to do this and would like to get ideas on time, money, effort, etc.
 

General karthief

General karthief

wonder how much it would cost to ship you a pair
Mod Dude
Aug 25, 2016
20,531
7,006
203
polk county florida
That question leaves a lot of variables
amount of work you can do yourself
condition of existing parts
price of replacement parts aftermarket verses NOS
 
