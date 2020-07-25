Wheels-Tires Full size spare?

What size full size spare would fit it the spare tire well and not protrude? I know a full size 17x8 with 245 fits, but it sticks up high.

I want to send one of my spare 98 cobra wheels (I have 7) off to weldcraft wheels to cut it down to 5-6” or so and slap a 185 tire on it as a spare. I’m just trying to see what will fit.

reason for the 98 cobra wheel is it clears MANY brake caliper setups withoit spacers, like the ATS or 2000 R brembos.
E0A5C48B-4D6E-4461-886A-10B0DDBDCB88.jpeg
 

