What size full size spare would fit it the spare tire well and not protrude? I know a full size 17x8 with 245 fits, but it sticks up high.I want to send one of my spare 98 cobra wheels (I have 7) off to weldcraft wheels to cut it down to 5-6” or so and slap a 185 tire on it as a spare. I’m just trying to see what will fit.reason for the 98 cobra wheel is it clears MANY brake caliper setups withoit spacers, like the ATS or 2000 R brembos.