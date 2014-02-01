Full Throttle/car Falls On Its Face

Hello all, my issue is with my 1988 mass air 306 powered mustang. It is a 5 speed, 4.30 geared car, my problem is that when i just run thru the gears without matting the throttle the car runs fine....but when i matt the throttle the car acts like it dying until i let off the throttle. I have a fuel pressure gauge that i can see, and the fuel does not drop with the acceleration.....so i am curious whether the tps could be an issue or something else......any ideas out there for me to try? Thanks

Michael