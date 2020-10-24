Well it has been awhile since I shared anything about my fox. A brief run down on how we got here. I bought the car 2 weeks before Christmas last year, brought it home and began working on it. The car came with good paint and bones. The V1 supercharger came with the car on a stock block. Car ran great but was lacking hp so we tore it apart to make it the way I thought it should be.I stripped it down to a bare block checked all clearances With help of Batten motor sports . we then started building it up from there. We started with the usual stuff oil pump front and rear main seals etc.. when we got to the top( the fun stuff) Anderson B31 cam, Ford performance lifters,Twisted wedge 170 heads,Trick Flow R intake, 42lbs injectors and Areomotive fuel rails. ( The fuel rails were the most challenging for me and expensive!) We used Trick flow 1.6 roller rockers and used 80mm maf and throttle body. While waiting for parts I cleaned the engine bay and the underneath of the car. with COVID I had plenty of time to putter. We also installed a new Mcleod super street clutch to handle the the upgrades of the engine. We then trailered it to Pete’s Performce Dyno in Loudon New Hampshire. With Pete’s knowledge and our parts we were able to squeeze 440rwhp and 425lbtrq With only 7lbs of boost. Here are some pics of the