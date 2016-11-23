Progress Thread Fun upgrades for my fox custom duckbill

Hey what's up everybody. I'm going to start my build thread finally although I have had the car for about 6 years. And have been playing with her for a long time I have done countless mods. I will start the build thread off with where I am with it right now.

My car was originally a 89 4cyl 5spd v8 swapped car from Florida I picked it up and everything was hacked and done terribly. When I purchase it had the 5.0 with everything else 4 cylinder a ratty spray painted black interior (original blue) bad black paint job ( original white) stock 5.0 and a tremec 3550.

I asked my self why did I buy this car the answer I gave my self was clean not a speck of rust or rot as it still sits today.

Fast forward a few years I had some bad luck with it had a fire due to somebody hacking the fuel lines and I ended up putting a full 5 lug conversion swapping the entire body to 4 eyes and leaving the terrible paint.

Now the car is in pieces again I have plans to build a nice motor just did a wire tuck Herculined the engine bay new fenders ordered a blower and much more well here's pics...
 

Thanks for the pics and good luck with the build. Looks like you have already made some major progress.

I would recommend removing the undercoating where you are mounting the starter solenoid, as the back of the bolts and solenoid back plate needs to ground itself to the body..
 
Awesome good advice I will remove some of the material for anyone who has ever thought about doing the undercoating it is awesome and extreamly durable I did the insides of my new fenders and everything in the front of car will work my way back slowly
 
My plans for the body is to put on some fender flares and run at least a 275 tire all around finish off the Saleen kit and paint it a beautiful factory Ford color that I don't believe anyone has done on a fox as you can see I go for more of a untraditional style with my car as I have with all of my foxes attached also is the last car Stang I did poor quality picture of it sorry will get better pics of it
 
Hate the wing and the led head lights, but don't pay any attention to me, your car, least it's not one of those silly 'towel rack' types.
I do like square light cars, nice start.
 
Thanks and I know a lot of people will hate it or love it that's my goal lol I want to set it aside from the rest and it will also be very functional
 
I will be selling it soon very cheap going to be installing my Scott rod wing which is black
 
No problem not sure when I'm planning on removing it but that's is definatly after the holidays
 
A few pics of the interior Ford racing sparco wheel with sparco quick release interior FBI shift boot everything is new or a 9/10 condition minus me having to do the headliner over because the glue did not hold also need to install my hybrid sn95/ fox consol I made and double din stereo
Help me here, four eyed on an '89? Am i understanding that right?

I have an '86 and an '83, so i'm hip to the idea of retro-fitting. Seems like i usually hear about going the other direction.

You say a blower, specifics? We have some REALLY smart people here when it comes to forced induction. You're in the right place for assistance with that mod.

I'm a little confused about the red car, tell me about this picture.

Whatever the answers to these questions, i'm excited about your build! Cool project brother. Can't wait to see more.

EDIT: i've been following your other thread, alcohol may have prevented me from connecting the two till now. What will you do about the SC in the end? Procharger?
 
Yes Dave you are seeing that right swapped aero nose to a four eye because it was hard to find a clean four eyed notch. And yes I am planning on installing the procharger blower once I get the energy to finish up everything and get my parts back from the powdercoater I will button it all up and move forward with that. The orange car hard to tell was my old 85 and it was a great car but was bad luck every time I did something there would be something worse to take its place. So it was ripped apart sadly. And I started with my notch
 
eighty5fox said:
A few pics of the interior Ford racing sparco wheel with sparco quick release interior FBI shift boot everything is new or a 9/10 condition minus me having to do the headliner over because the glue did not hold also need to install my hybrid sn95/ fox consol I made and double din stereo
Love that wheel . It's been a consideration for a while for me .


It's a great wheel very comfortable and small I have no complaints about it only downside to it is you lose the horn button but you can buy a bracket that bolts to the quick release with buttons for accessorys like horns nitrous etc is on my list of things to order


Does anybody know what these wires go to. I want to remove because I do not believe I need them. The two bottom pics are the same plug.

