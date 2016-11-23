Hey what's up everybody. I'm going to start my build thread finally although I have had the car for about 6 years. And have been playing with her for a long time I have done countless mods. I will start the build thread off with where I am with it right now.



My car was originally a 89 4cyl 5spd v8 swapped car from Florida I picked it up and everything was hacked and done terribly. When I purchase it had the 5.0 with everything else 4 cylinder a ratty spray painted black interior (original blue) bad black paint job ( original white) stock 5.0 and a tremec 3550.



I asked my self why did I buy this car the answer I gave my self was clean not a speck of rust or rot as it still sits today.



Fast forward a few years I had some bad luck with it had a fire due to somebody hacking the fuel lines and I ended up putting a full 5 lug conversion swapping the entire body to 4 eyes and leaving the terrible paint.



Now the car is in pieces again I have plans to build a nice motor just did a wire tuck Herculined the engine bay new fenders ordered a blower and much more well here's pics...