I have got a 2000 Mustang Convertible 3.8 v6 and the A/C compressor will not engage. I am confused, trying to test fuse #23 and #24 from the under hood box most diagrams show 23 and 24 being used but other diagrams show fuse 24 as not being used, these fuses appear to be side by side in the fuse box on most diagrams. I need to locate there exact location so i can test them, is the convertible different?Regards