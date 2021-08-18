Hi all,

1994 V6 Mustang, bone stock electronics. I was driving and the car completely shut off. On the side of the road I had a crank no start. After a tow home I see fuse E in the engine bay is blown and has continued to blow as soon as key is switched on.

It controls

- PCM

- Fuel Pump

- O2 sensors

- Canister Purge Solenoid (A/C)

- Ignition Ctl module

- IAC Solenoid

- Fuel injectors

- Transmission

- Camshaft position sensor

- MAF sensor

^ According to service manual ^



I started systematically unplugging sensors to find the one with the high current draw and the only time the fuse would not blow is with the PCM completely unplugged. (Everything listed above still plugged in and ONLY the pcm unplugged.) At this point I am just unsure of how to proceed so any help would be very much appreciated! Thank you