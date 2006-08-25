fuse that controls the dome light

04gtdrop

04gtdrop

New Member
Jun 10, 2005
532
0
0
36
Sac, CA
ok guys, i was wondering if anyone knows which fuse controls my "dome" light?

I have a vert, so its actually the map light thats built into the rear view mirror.

Which fuse is it and what else does it control???

Is that fuse just for my rear view mirror light or does that fuse control other things??? :shrug:

thanks SN :nice:
 

  • Sponsors(?)


C

CoachJoe96

New Member
Jun 4, 2020
1
0
1
72
Johnston , RI
Can someone please help me? I have a 96 mustang convertible. The map lights on the mirror will not go off. I have tried the switch on the headlights, the switch on the mirror and I cant get it to go off. I've had to disconnect the connector in the back of the mirror because it was killing the battery. I've looked for the door jam control switch but cannot find it. Can anyone help me?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
K Help P1151 SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 1
revcor Electrical Horn/cruise Control Don't Work, But Fuse Is Fine? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 13
cobradvm What size fuse for DC Controller? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
M Brake lights/cruise control fuse keeps blowing SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 1
H Electronic Engine Control Fuse blows SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
R my fan thermostat controller keeps blowing the fuse Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
StangVert00 Cruise Control - Fuse Location? SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
W What fuse controls the cigarette lighter? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
CManT1914 What fuse controls power seat? 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
Creomod Electrical Tachometer inline fuse wire? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
D 99 cobra engine fuse box wiring loom 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
W 67 mustang fuse block 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 4
V Electrical #8 fuse power draw SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 0
L Electrical Voltage on GEM high power fuse terminals with fuse removed. SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 0
F Electrical 2003 Mustang GT - Brake and Blink Fuses Blow SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 7
S Electrical Horn keeps blowing fuse and radio not working Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
H Blowing relay fuses 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 4
V 1994 radiator fan fuse question 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
B Battery terminal fuse 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
Harveyj1965 Fuse box swap 13 + 24 is the missing link The Welcome Wagon 1
Harveyj1965 Hello my name is Harvey my question today is under the hood fuse box I have a 2003 mustang GT edition centennial convertible under the hood fuse bo 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
R What are these relays for? I found these by the fuse box. 94 Mustang GT 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 8
V help fuel pump fuse is starting blow more an more frequent! 32000 3.8L V6 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
Drum4life23 I have a very interesting situation! 06 mustang won’t start unless I remove fuse HELP! 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 4
E Fuse 39 2003 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
A Switched fuse 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 0
KevinV What fuse is the power lumbar on, 93 GT. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 7
wolfheads Fuse keeps blowing 1994 Mustang GT 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 3
wolfheads 1994 Mustang gt convertible fuse box 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
wolfheads Fuse box diagram 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
rabidscoobie Backup Lights Fuse Blows??? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
M What years can use the same fuse box? 2005 - 2014 S-197 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
D 02 GT convertible fuses or gremlins?! 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
E Low voltage at fuel pump fuse SN95 V6 Mustang Tech 4
7 Electrical 1968 6 cylinder coupe fuse panel. Classic Mustang Specific Tech 2
M Electrical 85 tachometer keeps blowing fuse Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
Harveyj1965 Fuse box under the hood has power w the ignition off 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 11
R Electrical Need Fuse box help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 6
N Fuse Box Replacement 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
K Electrical Help! 94 GT lost speedometer, radio, clock. All fuses are good 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 0
N Wires at fuse block? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 0
STEELTHUNDER foglights blowing fuses Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 17
O Blowing Fuse for Instrument Panel Lights 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Alley Oop Electrical fuse for 130 amp upgrade? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 16
C Dashboard lights not working.Need fuse box diagram 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
J Electrical 1992 gt horn not working Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 2
M Electrical car is possessed please help was supposed to leave for a 1200 mile trip tody Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 3
A 1999 V6 Radio Won't Work 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 6
90Hatchback Electrical Viper 3400v alarm blows fuse with 5-wire door lock relays Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 26
smokin95vert Electrical Fuse box help Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 0
Similar threads
Top Bottom