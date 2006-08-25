fuse that controls the dome light

ok guys, i was wondering if anyone knows which fuse controls my "dome" light?
I have a vert, so its actually the map light thats built into the rear view mirror.
Which fuse is it and what else does it control???
Is that fuse just for my rear view mirror light or does that fuse control other things???
thanks SN
I have a vert, so its actually the map light thats built into the rear view mirror.
Which fuse is it and what else does it control???
Is that fuse just for my rear view mirror light or does that fuse control other things???
thanks SN