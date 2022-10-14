I was just finishing up a mini starter conversion and battery relocation. I got rid of the fender solenoid in favor of a distribution block and relay.



I was about to connect the battery and thought, *let me just make sure everything is good first*

Well it's not.... I have a dead short between the 2 sides

I've found the short to ground is on the yellow wire that feeds the 4 fusible links.

the distribution block is about 5 inches from where the solenoid was mounted. The wire harness was already tucked (in the fender) prior to this project, with no issues.



i have wiggle tested the harness from yellow wire to firewall, with the meter connected, and no change in the short.



What do these links feed and are there any common spot where they may short out?