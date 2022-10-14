Electrical Fusible link wire shorted to ground

Kid wita 5oh

Kid wita 5oh

Founding Member
Nov 5, 2000
1,145
37
68
Wakefield, MA
I was just finishing up a mini starter conversion and battery relocation. I got rid of the fender solenoid in favor of a distribution block and relay.

I was about to connect the battery and thought, *let me just make sure everything is good first*
Well it's not.... I have a dead short between the 2 sides
I've found the short to ground is on the yellow wire that feeds the 4 fusible links.
the distribution block is about 5 inches from where the solenoid was mounted. The wire harness was already tucked (in the fender) prior to this project, with no issues.

i have wiggle tested the harness from yellow wire to firewall, with the meter connected, and no change in the short.

What do these links feed and are there any common spot where they may short out?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

BPA
Electrical Starter fusible link
Replies
5
Views
495
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Mustang5L5
Mustang5L5
Creomod
Ignition switch wiring & nss voltage should be?
Replies
6
Views
553
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Creomod
Creomod
D
Electrical 93 LX Fuel Pump Issues w Relay & Fuse Link
Replies
120
Views
6K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
diesel farmer
D
R
Electrical Fox Body Fuel Pump Issues
Replies
1
Views
536
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
90sickfox
90sickfox
D
3G Alternator to starter solenoid wiring
Replies
4
Views
931
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
dmarc
D
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Forum List
Menu