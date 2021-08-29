Drivetrain G Force T5 installation trouble

Had the G Force kit installed in my T5 case… I have the correct 26 spline clutch disc but can’t get trans to go “home” all the way.. I don’t have much experience except changing the clutch 2 other times in this same car… I can’t “feel” any interference when turning shaft while its seemingly positioned correctly..?? Any advice welcome. Tried it for over an hour and never had this much trouble with stock deal.. am I doing anything wrong??
Thanks gentlemen!

(2nd pic is misleading, view from bottom) … bolt is in bottom, and just there so it doesn’t fall out no forcing going on
 

Have a helper push clutch in while you push trans in, if no go then make sure clutch alignment tool slides in as one had moved on me and caused your same issue.
 
