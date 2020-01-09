Electrical Garage door remote

Hi all. On Ebay they are selling these Flash-2-Pass garage door openers for about $75. It is mounted close to either headlight and taps into the high beam wire. To open or close your garage door you just momentarily pull up on your turn signal lever to the flash to pass. I have a visor home link coming from Ebay and plan on programming the remote and taping down the button then mounting it close to one headlight and tapping into the high beam wire. Tired of the remote falling off the visor and don't want to mess with the wiring inside to hook it up. Was wondering if anyone else has done this. I have a 06 base.
 

