Garage Floor coating?

B

BruceinFL

New Member
Nov 6, 2021
8
0
1
23
United kingdom
I recently bought a house that was built in 1996 and I'd like to get some sort of surface coating down on the garage floor before I move in there. The current house I live in was built in 2012 and every 2 years I applied concrete garage paint to the floor to protect it. It was not a permanent solution since I did not intend to be there long term. It was relatively easy and inexpensive to do. The house I'll be moving into is a long term move. Unfortunately, I did not take note of what condition the concrete garage floor was in when I looked at the house during the showing but I have to imagine that it may need at least some minor work.

Obviously having it done professionally is the ideal solution. Hiring a company to treat and prep the existing concrete, and then apply a polyurea or epoxy coat that has a long term warranty is what I'd like to do. However, I'm experiencing some logistical issues with that because I would need to have it done prior to moving anything into the garage. Some of these companies that I could hire are backed up for weeks out and they can't just drop what they're doing to do mine. Once I get my stuff in there, removing it for a few days again really isn't an option.

I've considered just trying to do it myself with one of those DIY Epoxy Shield kits. Anyone ever try these? How difficult was it? Were you satisfied with the results?
 
B

BruceinFL

New Member
Nov 6, 2021
8
0
1
23
United kingdom
BruceinFL said:
I recently bought a house that was built in 1996 and I'd like to get some sort of surface coating down on the garage floor before I move in there. The current house I live in was built in 2012 and every 2 years I applied concrete garage paint to the floor to protect it. It was not a permanent solution since I did not intend to be there long term. It was relatively easy and inexpensive to do. The house I'll be moving into is a long term move. Unfortunately, I did not take note of what condition the concrete garage floor was in when I looked at the house during the showing but I have to imagine that it may need at least some minor work.

Obviously having it done professionally is the ideal solution. Hiring a company to treat and prep the existing concrete, and then apply a polyurea or epoxy coat that has a long term warranty is what I'd like to do. However, I'm experiencing some logistical issues with that because I would need to have it done prior to moving anything into the garage. Some of these companies that I could hire are backed up for weeks out and they can't just drop what they're doing to do mine. Once I get my stuff in there, removing it for a few days again really isn't an option.

I've considered just trying to do it myself with one of those DIY Epoxy Shield kits. Anyone ever try these? How difficult was it? Were you satisfied with the results? garage flooring lake havasu
Click to expand...
thanks in advance for any help
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R
1965 mustang body work, Complete Floor Pan Assembly install questions
Replies
11
Views
1K
Classic Mustang Specific Tech
GOvert
G
AvalancheSVT
For Sale 97 Cobra with built 99 cobra drivetrain
Replies
3
Views
605
SN95 Mustangs For Sale (1994-04)
AvalancheSVT
AvalancheSVT
sav22rem22
Progress Thread Floor pan repair/build thread
Replies
79
Views
5K
1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk-
limp
limp
gavinmgrant
2004 Mach 1 crank but no start. dying inside
Replies
50
Views
3K
SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech
Mach1.0
M
Akumu No Dara Ra
Progress Thread Akumu No Dara Ra's LSX swap and build Thread! Updated (2/10/22 @ 8:30PM CST)
Replies
140
Views
6K
1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk-
Akumu No Dara Ra
Akumu No Dara Ra
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Forum List
Menu