Garage Floor coating?

I recently bought a house that was built in 1996 and I'd like to get some sort of surface coating down on the garage floor before I move in there. The current house I live in was built in 2012 and every 2 years I applied concrete garage paint to the floor to protect it. It was not a permanent solution since I did not intend to be there long term. It was relatively easy and inexpensive to do. The house I'll be moving into is a long term move. Unfortunately, I did not take note of what condition the concrete garage floor was in when I looked at the house during the showing but I have to imagine that it may need at least some minor work.



Obviously having it done professionally is the ideal solution. Hiring a company to treat and prep the existing concrete, and then apply a polyurea or epoxy coat that has a long term warranty is what I'd like to do. However, I'm experiencing some logistical issues with that because I would need to have it done prior to moving anything into the garage. Some of these companies that I could hire are backed up for weeks out and they can't just drop what they're doing to do mine. Once I get my stuff in there, removing it for a few days again really isn't an option.



I've considered just trying to do it myself with one of those DIY Epoxy Shield kits. Anyone ever try these? How difficult was it? Were you satisfied with the results?