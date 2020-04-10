Gas and oil additives

I noticed there are a lot of previous discussions regarding lead and zinc additives but trying to get more specific to my engine.
My 71 Mach 1 has a 351 4V Winsor (replaced factory 302 2V). I have no idea when, how old or how many miles are on this engine.
Owned the car going in 3 years. I had my value covers replaced 1.5 years ago and the mechanic said everything looked very clean and good.
I have been using premium gas, I have put RXP in twice and have used one bottle of Lucus Oil ethanol gas treatment in the time I have owned the car.
Only drive an average once a week, maybe more depending on car shows.
Questions:
1. Sould I be adding a gas treatment?
If so what kind?
2. Should I be adding an oil treatment such as a zinc additive?
If so what type?
 

