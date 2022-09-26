Gas fouled plugs

The adjustment screw is under the vac line. Pull it off, cap the line, adjust the pressure. If there’s no screw there, then it’s not the adjustable one.
You will need a gauge to know what you are setting it at.
39 psi vac line off and capped.
I would also dump codes
Most auto parts stores will loan you a gauge if you have a credit card and not charge you if you bring the gauge back in good condition.
Otherwise, here is Plan B...
Fuel pressure gauge adapter fittings:
http://www.holley.com/products.asp?product=17945NOS
AN 4 to 1/16” pipe
http://www.holley.com/products.asp?product=16785NOS
1/16” male pipe to 1/8” female pipe
Or
See http://www.autometer.com/cat_accessorieslist.aspx?pid=10
I made my own pressure gauge and holder. I bought the NOS or Autometer adapter that you screw into the place on the fuel line where the Schrader valve goes. You have to remove the Schrader valve, but save it, since you will reuse it. I ran a piece of SS (stainless steel) braided hose to a 1/8” pipe brass tee fitting that I mounted on the fender well by the MAF. I made a mount bracket out of aluminum angle I got from Home depot and bolted it to the fender well. Then I mounted the brass tee to it with some machine screws and a plate. I sandwiched the brass tee between the aluminum angle and a flat piece of aluminum that I trimmed off the extra aluminum angle. Three screws laid out in a triangle pattern go through both pieces of aluminum to clamp the tee in place. Put the Schrader valve in the spare port of the brass tee. I used a cheap industrial gauge from MSC Direct (http://www1.mscdirect.com/
P/N 56468499). It works great and was cheaper than (less than $8) anything Summit had.
If you look through the MSC Direct catalog, you can find any type of gauge you want, including liquid filled. You only need a liquid filled gauge if you mount it directly on the engine. The liquid filling dampens out the vibrations. .However there are a couple of people who have had nasty engine fires when the gauge or the fuel injector rail broke due to vibration because of the gauge directly mounted on the fuel injector rail.
You can buy the Autometer Stainless Steel braided hose for like $60. Or a local shop that makes hydraulic hose assemblies can make it for you at a cheaper price. Ordinary low pressure hydraulic hose can be used in place of the Stainless Steel braided hose, the Stainless Steel braided hose just looks nice. I got mine for $4 at a place that sells industrial and military surplus parts of all kinds. The Stainless Steel braided hose goes for about $4+ a foot and the fittings are probably about $6-$10 each. You can make your own and save some $$$, the shops may have a setup or labor charge to fabricate the hose assembly.
Safety device to prevent major fuel loss in the event of a failure of the hose, fittings or gauge...