Gas fouled plugs

I got my car started but my plugs keep on comming out black and wet a little. The car at idel smokes. Not sure what’s in the block, might have a cam has ported e7 heads it’s a 92 5 speed I did change a few things. I HAVE A BAD SENSE OF SMELL AND CANT TELL WHAT COLOR THE SMOKE IS .So here is my question . Fuel pressure regulator ,I take off vacuum line off of it I don’t see no fuel on the top screw where it adjust. I bought it last year from lmr it’s the adjustable $44 one.So can it go bad to where instead of it letting out fuel out that screw could it let more of a flow out to the injectors causing plugs to get fuel fouled?