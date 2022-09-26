Gas fouled plugs

Creomod

Creomod

Active Member
Sep 14, 2018
187
18
28
41
San Antonio,Texas
I got my car started but my plugs keep on comming out black and wet a little. The car at idel smokes. Not sure what’s in the block, might have a cam has ported e7 heads it’s a 92 5 speed I did change a few things. I HAVE A BAD SENSE OF SMELL AND CANT TELL WHAT COLOR THE SMOKE IS .So here is my question . Fuel pressure regulator ,I take off vacuum line off of it I don’t see no fuel on the top screw where it adjust. I bought it last year from lmr it’s the adjustable $44 one.So can it go bad to where instead of it letting out fuel out that screw could it let more of a flow out to the injectors causing plugs to get fuel fouled?
 
Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

Put lubricant all over the balls
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
39,142
15,040
224
Massachusetts
The adjustment screw is under the vac line. Pull it off, cap the line, adjust the pressure. If there’s no screw there, then it’s not the adjustable one.

You will need a guage to know what you are setting it at.

42A84DA8-7211-4D47-AD00-1E73DF3F8402.jpeg


39 psi vac line off and capped.

I would also dump codes
 
Creomod

Creomod

Active Member
Sep 14, 2018
187
18
28
41
San Antonio,Texas
Mustang5L5 said:
The adjustment screw is under the vac line. Pull it off, cap the line, adjust the pressure. If there’s no screw there, then it’s not the adjustable one.

You will need a guage to know what you are setting it at.

42A84DA8-7211-4D47-AD00-1E73DF3F8402.jpeg


39 psi vac line off and capped.

I would also dump codes
Click to expand...
Yes I lowered raised it all kinds aways lol it’s this same one so could it dump fuel into car like over dump
 
Creomod

Creomod

Active Member
Sep 14, 2018
187
18
28
41
San Antonio,Texas
General karthief said:
Have you checked your fuel pressure?
Click to expand...
Yes lowered it 38 raised to 45 with line off
Creomod said:
Yes I lowered raised it all kinds aways lol it’s this same one so could it dump fuel into car like over dump I’d like to add I’ve checked fuel injectors changed different sets of same 19s and before I installed these I made sure all of the soloinds clicked with 9vbattery o I’m also running a egr delete but I don’t think so that would cause wet plugs.
Click to expand...
 
Last edited:
jrichker

jrichker

StangNet's favorite TOOL
SN Certified Technician
Mar 10, 2000
27,513
2,848
234
76
Dublin GA
lowendmac.com
Mustang5L5 said:
The adjustment screw is under the vac line. Pull it off, cap the line, adjust the pressure. If there’s no screw there, then it’s not the adjustable one.

You will need a gauge to know what you are setting it at.

42A84DA8-7211-4D47-AD00-1E73DF3F8402.jpeg


39 psi vac line off and capped.

I would also dump codes
Click to expand...

Most auto parts stores will loan you a gauge if you have a credit card and not charge you if you bring the gauge back in good condition.

Otherwise, here is Plan B...

Fuel pressure gauge adapter fittings:
http://www.holley.com/products.asp?product=17945NOS AN 4 to 1/16” pipe
http://www.holley.com/products.asp?product=16785NOS 1/16” male pipe to 1/8” female pipe

Or
See http://www.autometer.com/cat_accessorieslist.aspx?pid=10

I made my own pressure gauge and holder. I bought the NOS or Autometer adapter that you screw into the place on the fuel line where the Schrader valve goes. You have to remove the Schrader valve, but save it, since you will reuse it. I ran a piece of SS (stainless steel) braided hose to a 1/8” pipe brass tee fitting that I mounted on the fender well by the MAF. I made a mount bracket out of aluminum angle I got from Home depot and bolted it to the fender well. Then I mounted the brass tee to it with some machine screws and a plate. I sandwiched the brass tee between the aluminum angle and a flat piece of aluminum that I trimmed off the extra aluminum angle. Three screws laid out in a triangle pattern go through both pieces of aluminum to clamp the tee in place. Put the Schrader valve in the spare port of the brass tee. I used a cheap industrial gauge from MSC Direct (http://www1.mscdirect.com/ P/N 56468499). It works great and was cheaper than (less than $8) anything Summit had.

If you look through the MSC Direct catalog, you can find any type of gauge you want, including liquid filled. You only need a liquid filled gauge if you mount it directly on the engine. The liquid filling dampens out the vibrations. .However there are a couple of people who have had nasty engine fires when the gauge or the fuel injector rail broke due to vibration because of the gauge directly mounted on the fuel injector rail.

You can buy the Autometer Stainless Steel braided hose for like $60. Or a local shop that makes hydraulic hose assemblies can make it for you at a cheaper price. Ordinary low pressure hydraulic hose can be used in place of the Stainless Steel braided hose, the Stainless Steel braided hose just looks nice. I got mine for $4 at a place that sells industrial and military surplus parts of all kinds. The Stainless Steel braided hose goes for about $4+ a foot and the fittings are probably about $6-$10 each. You can make your own and save some $$$, the shops may have a setup or labor charge to fabricate the hose assembly.


attachments\631605

attachments\.631603

attachments\631604

attachments\596567

attachments\596568

attachments\596569

attachments\596570

attachments\596574

Safety device to prevent major fuel loss in the event of a failure of the hose, fittings or gauge...

attachments\596576
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

W
1987 mustang gt 5.0 flooding itself when it’s in gear
Replies
10
Views
328
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
Willyc
W
A
Engine Is there something wrong with my engine or is this just normal modded fox behavior?
Replies
7
Views
280
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
mustystang
M
thinkfaster
Fouling #1 plug - HELP!
Replies
13
Views
575
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
T
Engine 1989 Mustang GT 5.0 HO Starting issues
Replies
7
Views
345
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
manicmechanic007
manicmechanic007
A
Engine Surging idle issues
Replies
43
Views
2K
Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech
AnthonyA1234
A
Top Bottom
Hot
New
Forum List
Menu