Gas fumes coming from engine in a 1986 GT

Feb 10, 2021
I have a 1986 GT and I get gas fumes coming from the engine. I don't know much about cars but I will try to explain the problem the best I can.

I smell the fumes in the car, especially while accelerating fast and sometimes after idling for a long time. It doesn't smell like raw gas and it's fairly strong. I have had people notice the smell on my clothes. The car is pretty much stock. There is also a faint black smoke coming out of my exhaust and the gas gauge wavers quite a bit (not sure if that would be related to my problem).

My first guess after doing some research was that it was the fuel pressure regulator. I have looked at it and it doesn't seem to be bad. I pulled off the vacuum line (or whatever the lines is that comes out the top of it) and no gas came out as I heard was a symptom of it being bad. Now I am starting to assume that it is something wrong with a fuel injector but I don't really know how to tell. I ordered some UV dye stuff to put in my gas tank and hopefully tell where the leak is coming from. There is also a slight leak coming from the bottom of the car but I am pretty sure that is brake fluid because I have to refill that fairly regularly.

Does anyone know what the problem could possibly be?
 

