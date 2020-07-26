Gas has bad smell Horrible Smell

Ok guys I have a BIG issue.I was going to put some oil in a pretty fresh rebuilt 302.I have driven it but had pulled it,had a valve job done new rockers yada yada,no heat cycle yet with these head gaskets.I havent turned it on.I was barley getting oil in before I set timming but before I did that I pulled drain plug from oil pan and I think gas came out of the pan!Like maybe half a can of soda worth.I belive it to be gas cuz I overtightened new set of russell fuel lines.I was wiring gauges and i smelled a horrible smell I looked under car and noticed the gas was comming out the fuel line blue nut area.The gas smelled horribe.I assumed it was OLD gas but then when I was going to put motor oil in it today I noticed same smell.It came out from the pan.SO HERE IS MY QUESTION.Could a "STUCK OPEN" Injector cause oil in the gas lines?Or Is it just old horrible gas that happen to leak into the oil pan and thats why they are both the same smelly stuff?