Gas has bad smell Horrible Smell

Creomod

Creomod

Member
Sep 14, 2018
41
8
18
39
San Antonio,Texas
Ok guys I have a BIG issue.I was going to put some oil in a pretty fresh rebuilt 302.I have driven it but had pulled it,had a valve job done new rockers yada yada,no heat cycle yet with these head gaskets.I havent turned it on.I was barley getting oil in before I set timming but before I did that I pulled drain plug from oil pan and I think gas came out of the pan!Like maybe half a can of soda worth.I belive it to be gas cuz I overtightened new set of russell fuel lines.I was wiring gauges and i smelled a horrible smell I looked under car and noticed the gas was comming out the fuel line blue nut area.The gas smelled horribe.I assumed it was OLD gas but then when I was going to put motor oil in it today I noticed same smell.It came out from the pan.SO HERE IS MY QUESTION.Could a "STUCK OPEN" Injector cause oil in the gas lines?Or Is it just old horrible gas that happen to leak into the oil pan and thats why they are both the same smelly stuff?
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
blackfox91 Very Bad Gas Mileage, But It Has Many Performance Parts. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
fawcett Car is BackFiring, has a High Idle, and Reeks of Gas. Exhaust Leak? Bad O2's? Help! 1994 - 1995 Specific Tech 17
9 has anyone had any toruble installing a Dr. Gas x-pipe with BBK longtubes. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 6
Reimann Indianapolis has the cheapest gas in the country? Regional Forums and Event Information 5
M Has anyone used the Dr. Gas Spintech mufflers? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 4
84convertablegt Who has installed new gas tank??? Classic Mustang Specific Tech 15
BlackFox5.0 Gas tank has pressure in it. Whats stopping it from venting? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 9
P HELP: Gas Milage has dropped from 19 MPG to 13 MPG.... SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
F Won’t start outside of neutral unless given gas Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
C Engine Gray smoke from exhaust. Smells like gas. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 15
H Terrible Gas Mileage on 2013 V6 Mustang 2010 - 2014 Specific Tech 12
F Electrical Tracking down my always full fuel gauge issue....89 Notch 2.3L (N/A & Turbo) Tech 3
C Engine Help diagnosing a whine at low gas pedal pressures - 1998gt SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 2
A 66 Mustang Gas pedal seems low? 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 2
91GTstroked Engine Gas smell in cabin, car died on highway. Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 19
T Engine Foxbody idling surging and stalling Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 10
J Gas and oil additives 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
J Wd40 white lithium in gas tank Other Auto Tech 10
T 91 mustang idle surging Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
J 1998 GT i can feel the issue in the gas peddle 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 4
1 Fuel Gas Tank Replacement Parts Checklist - Where to buy? - 1987 Notchback Preservation Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 11
zack2001 Exhaust 2005 Ford Mustang V6 noise from pressing gas pedal 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 13
J Only gas gauge works and lights 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
H mustang gas tank identification. 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 3
MrPerfect2 Fox My stock 91 GT performs better on 87 gas 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
evintho Fuel tank cradle for dropping fox body gas tanks. 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 2
D Gas milage drops for 2007 GT 2005 - 2009 Specific Tech 3
J Gas fumes 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
T Fuel Barfing Gas at the Track Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
C Intermittent Throttle and White Gas Smoke SN95 4.6L Mustang Tech 9
B Fuel pump harness not factory? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 1
E 04 Mustang GT Gas Mileage 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
MrPerfect2 Engine On stock GT - any benefits to higher octane gas? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 12
Cool Beans For Sale 1968 Mustang KYB Gas-a-just Front Shocks Suspension 0
S How to get rid of the Gas Smell 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 40
DemonGT Fuel New gas tank, bands do not reach Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
A gas gauge not working 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
B Squeal when tapping Gas, Not belt or Pulleys 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
T 64 1/2 gas gauge reads empty 1965 - 1973 Classic Mustangs -General/Talk- 6
K 1999 Mustang crap idling and gas 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
killer5.0 Gas coming out of valve cover breathers? 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 24
1 How to vent gas tank Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 5
S Thread stripped on gas tank for fuel pump 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
R Can you replace metal fuel line with rubber hose under by the gas tank? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
Y Gas Mileage Problem in my 01 GT 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 3
M WTB/Trade 78 King Cobra Gas Filler Tube Mustang II Parts 2
D Fueling Problem 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 0
M several general questions about my new 93 gt Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
A gas station pump constantly stops with NEW Fuel Filler Neck 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 2
D Brakes 1965-need advice on clutch and gas pedal extensions- Classic Mustang Specific Tech 1
Similar threads
Top Bottom