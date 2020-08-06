Fox Gas tank refurbishment

So, I saved some bucks (hopefully) by sending my injectors out for cleaning. While the tank is out and on the idea of doing things once, should I have the gas tank professionally cleaned and sealed? I live within easy driving distance of this place:

Moyer Fuel Tank Renu - antique gas tank repair restoration, classic car gas tanks GASTANK

NO RUST gas tanks, no tank too old, lifetime warranty on the repair and restoration of old gas tanks classic or antique GASTANKS
www.gas-tank.com

They clean and seal the tank. Looks like around $300. I’ve looked at the DIY kits and it seems like more than I’d like to attempt myself because I don’t think I can get it done 100% right .

I know I can buy a new tank for way cheaper than that, but would this help for long term preservation of the car. Part of me says yes and the other part says it’s lived 31 years the way it is, it can live the rest of its life without it. Car is low mile and I’m only the second owner.
 

