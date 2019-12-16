Fuel Gas Tank Replacement Parts Checklist - Where to buy? - 1987 Notchback Preservation

1

1987Notcher

New Member
Dec 16, 2019
1
0
1
44
PA
Hello everyone, new to the forum! I just picked up a 1987 Notchback and am working on getting it roadworthy. This was a local 2 owner car. Spent the last 15 years sitting in a garage. I am doing a preservation and will be driving/racing the car. Mechanical items will be my priority to get it running. Picture attached for starters!!

First on my list was the fuel system. Figured it would be easier just to replace all since the gas has been sitting for so long. Items listed below. Am I missing anything? Preference on a place to purchase? Any info appreciated!

Trunk to filler neck gasket
Filler neck to gas door gasket
filler neck to tank gasket
tank
fuel filter
sending unit
sending unit gasket and lock ring
Fuel pump
Fuel pump gasket and lock ring
Went tube gasket (will use original vent tube)
New fuel line at tank
Vibration pads
 

Attachments

  • Sponsors(?)


Mustang5L5

Mustang5L5

This is a big reason why I pulled it out
Mod Dude
Feb 18, 2001
31,763
7,964
224
Massachusetts
Rockauto for the tank. Spectra Premium is the one to get. Same one LRS sells but minus the jacked up price.

Spectra also makes the fuel pump hanger, available on rock auto.

LRS does have the fuel lines, and fuel tank pads, and for all the gaskets, I recommend getting Ford OEM gaskets. They are still available. For fuel pump, go walbro, and for filter, a motorcraft part. misc hardware and straps can be LRS hardware. The straps can be tight, so I recommend going to local hardware store and matching up the strap bolts and getting them a little bit longer to make install easier.


I did this myself last winter. Everything new except the fuel level sender

263CC06B-5919-43F7-92CE-7E99C73BBF71.jpeg

B9E1D63E-F485-45E5-B8DB-D3956607ACD3.jpeg
 
  • Like
  • Useful
Reactions: 2Blue2, RekeHavoc, Wayne Waldrep and 3 others
Wayne Waldrep

Wayne Waldrep

Before I post a pic, do you have one of yours?
15 Year Member
Apr 14, 2003
740
383
83
53
Cuba, AL
Mustang5L5 said:
Rockauto for the tank. Spectra Premium is the one to get. Same one LRS sells but minus the jacked up price.

Spectra also makes the fuel pump hanger, available on rock auto.

LRS does have the fuel lines, and fuel tank pads, and for all the gaskets, I recommend getting Ford OEM gaskets. They are still available. For fuel pump, go walbro, and for filter, a motorcraft part. misc hardware and straps can be LRS hardware. The straps can be tight, so I recommend going to local hardware store and matching up the strap bolts and getting them a little bit longer to make install easier.


I did this myself last winter. Everything new except the fuel level sender

263CC06B-5919-43F7-92CE-7E99C73BBF71.jpeg

B9E1D63E-F485-45E5-B8DB-D3956607ACD3.jpeg
Click to expand...
By far the best looking gas tank I've ever seen! Dang
 
  • Like
Reactions: 2Blue2
R

RekeHavoc

New Member
Dec 5, 2019
1
0
1
44
Oakland, Tennessee
Mustang5L5 said:
Rockauto for the tank. Spectra Premium is the one to get. Same one LRS sells but minus the jacked up price.

Spectra also makes the fuel pump hanger, available on rock auto.

LRS does have the fuel lines, and fuel tank pads, and for all the gaskets, I recommend getting Ford OEM gaskets. They are still available. For fuel pump, go walbro, and for filter, a motorcraft part. misc hardware and straps can be LRS hardware. The straps can be tight, so I recommend going to local hardware store and matching up the strap bolts and getting them a little bit longer to make install easier.


I did this myself last winter. Everything new except the fuel level sender
Click to expand...
Really nice. Does the tank come from RockAuto like this or did you have to paint it yourself?
 
evintho

evintho

Member
Nov 12, 2003
294
10
18
63
Santa Rosa, CA.
Visit site
Take a few minutes to make a fuel tank cradle. It really makes removal and installation a breeze!

www.stangnet.com

Fuel tank cradle for dropping fox body gas tanks.

I just swapped out the fuel pump on my '93 ragtop. If you're about to do the same and you don't have a buddy to help you, 20 minutes making this is gonna make your life sooo much easier! Materials required: Scrap lumber Screws 1" pipe nipple 3/4" x 3" bolt/nut and 2 washers...
www.stangnet.com www.stangnet.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
R Can you replace metal fuel line with rubber hose under by the gas tank? 1996 - 2004 SN95 Mustang -General/Talk- 1
D Buying a new gas tank... anything else i should replace at the same time? Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
B 1967 Mustang Gas Tank Replacement Classic Mustang Specific Tech 11
78CobraII New replacement MII (late style) gas tank 1974 - 1978 Mustang II Talk & Tech 5
F GAS TANK STRAPS REPLACING Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 4
Similar threads
Can you replace metal fuel line with rubber hose under by the gas tank?
Buying a new gas tank... anything else i should replace at the same time?
1967 Mustang Gas Tank Replacement
New replacement MII (late style) gas tank
GAS TANK STRAPS REPLACING
Top Bottom