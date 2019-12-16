Hello everyone, new to the forum! I just picked up a 1987 Notchback and am working on getting it roadworthy. This was a local 2 owner car. Spent the last 15 years sitting in a garage. I am doing a preservation and will be driving/racing the car. Mechanical items will be my priority to get it running. Picture attached for starters!!



First on my list was the fuel system. Figured it would be easier just to replace all since the gas has been sitting for so long. Items listed below. Am I missing anything? Preference on a place to purchase? Any info appreciated!



Trunk to filler neck gasket

Filler neck to gas door gasket

filler neck to tank gasket

tank

fuel filter

sending unit

sending unit gasket and lock ring

Fuel pump

Fuel pump gasket and lock ring

Went tube gasket (will use original vent tube)

New fuel line at tank

Vibration pads