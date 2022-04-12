Gas wont go down filler neck

Apr 12, 2022
Hi all,
I have a 2001 Mustang GT and just recently replaced the fuel pump, filler neck grommet, and filler neck. The issue i'm having is after installing these when I try to fill the tank with gas; gas will fill all the way to the top of the filler neck and I have to wait several seconds for it to trickle down into the tank. I removed the tank, again, and the filler neck will allow gas to flow freely when tested while it was disassembled.

I've also tried unhooking all the evap/vent lines to see if the charcoal can or venting was the culprit after reading wmburns thread. I am able to blow through the lines but the filler neck would still fill up with gas when assembled with the tank.

Thanks in advance for any advice!
 

