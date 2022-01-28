Electrical Gauge cluster help!!

I’m almost done with my ls swap in my 87 coupe. I want to make my stock foxbody gauge cluster work. I have already done the research and already know how to make all the gauges work the only thing I can’t seem to get info on is the speedometer. I’m using a tr6060 6 speed transmission from 14 Camaro. The stock foxbody speedometer is cable and tr6060 is digital/electric. I read on couple forms that there are adapters for this but I have not had any luck finding one or any ideas of someone making it work. Any info would be helpful thank you.
 

