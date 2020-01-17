Gauges on 83 Fox

So, the gauges on my '83 seem to vary wildly, in particular the temp and oil press. I'm wondering how much confidence I should put into them.



Upon taking delivery of the car, it was a 3 hour drive home. The temp gauge stayed on the upper end of the limit. The forst 30 mins it looked to be over heating but when I pulled over it all seemed fine. So I continued. The gauge was at 75% about 90% of the time. going up hills at time it was maxing out, but then would settle down. The car really didn't seem to be overheating at all. How much can I trust these gauges? Any experience? The oil press gauge bottoms out when I'm at atraffic light but is fine driving.



The car made it home fine on a 3 hour drive. What does this tell us?



Thanks guys!