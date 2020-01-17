Gauges on 83 Fox

K

Kelway76

Member
Jan 17, 2020
7
1
13
43
Knoxville, Tennessee
So, the gauges on my '83 seem to vary wildly, in particular the temp and oil press. I'm wondering how much confidence I should put into them.

Upon taking delivery of the car, it was a 3 hour drive home. The temp gauge stayed on the upper end of the limit. The forst 30 mins it looked to be over heating but when I pulled over it all seemed fine. So I continued. The gauge was at 75% about 90% of the time. going up hills at time it was maxing out, but then would settle down. The car really didn't seem to be overheating at all. How much can I trust these gauges? Any experience? The oil press gauge bottoms out when I'm at atraffic light but is fine driving.

The car made it home fine on a 3 hour drive. What does this tell us?

Thanks guys!
 

  • Sponsors(?)


You must log in or register to reply here.
Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
SadbutTrue Speedometer, temp, and fuel gauge issues (fox t5/late 5.8 in classic) Classic Mustang Specific Tech 3
D 89 Fox Oil Pressure Gauge 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 1
D 93 Mustang Fuel Gauge Not Working Fox 5.0 Mustang Tech 8
V Sn95 Gauges Into Fox Dash 1979 - 1995 (Fox, SN95.0, & 2.3L) -General/Talk- 11
9 Expired 87-93 Gauge Cluster Bezel Interior Exterior Parts 2
Similar threads
Speedometer, temp, and fuel gauge issues (fox t5/late 5.8 in classic)
89 Fox Oil Pressure Gauge
93 Mustang Fuel Gauge Not Working
Sn95 Gauges Into Fox Dash
Expired 87-93 Gauge Cluster Bezel
Top Bottom