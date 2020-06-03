I just picked up a 1995 Mustang GT, runs and drives great, and is in overall real good condition, the problem I am having is my gauges will peg out and then drop back to normal. This includes temperature gauge, oil pressure gauge. The voltage gauge reads low most of the time. I think it is a ground problem but I have not been able to find a wiring diagram showing me the ground locations on this car. I would prefer to use the factory grounds if they have not been removed then running new ones. Does anyone have a picture of the under hood ground wire diagram.